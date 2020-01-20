Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 52,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

