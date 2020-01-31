AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Up 7.5%

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 193,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 129,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

About AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

