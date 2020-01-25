Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

AIXA opened at €9.91 ($11.53) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52 week high of €10.96 ($12.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.24.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?