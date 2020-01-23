AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.87) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

AJB traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.20). The stock had a trading volume of 611,155 shares. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $1.50. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 5,500,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100,000 ($30,386,740.33). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

