AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (AJINY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, January 31st.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

