AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AK Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the year.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. AK Steel has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

