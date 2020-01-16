AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of AKS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. 267,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,964. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AK Steel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AK Steel by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

