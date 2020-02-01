Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.83. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,045 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?