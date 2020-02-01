Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY remained flat at $$2.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

