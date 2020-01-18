Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

