Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AKCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.44. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

