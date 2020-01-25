Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 396,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

