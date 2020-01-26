Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will announce sales of $95.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.42 million to $102.63 million. Akebia Therapeutics reported sales of $59.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $360.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.87 million to $368.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.79 million, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $362.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,523.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,623,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 1,523,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 346,242 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 526,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 174,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

