Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $13.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 1,467,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

