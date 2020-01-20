Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AKBA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.