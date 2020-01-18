Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 1,030,003 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 942,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

AKBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market cap of $955.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 346,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

