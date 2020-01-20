Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,227,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,885,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 346,242 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

