Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.35, 321,672 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 184,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

