Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AKRO stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

