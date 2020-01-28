Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akorn by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akorn by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,357,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 53,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akorn has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

