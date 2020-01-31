Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,495,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 3,248,829 shares.The stock last traded at $1.55 and had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Akorn during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

