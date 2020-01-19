Akoustis Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

AKTS opened at $8.87 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?