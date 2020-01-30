Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.55 and last traded at $93.60, 608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

