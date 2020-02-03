Alacer Gold (ASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE ASR opened at C$6.22 on Monday. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?