Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Down 9.7%

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.12, 73,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 671,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Alacer Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$190.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold Corp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

