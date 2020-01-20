Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. 1,578,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,577. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

