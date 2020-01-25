Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.19. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 721,068 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$228.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

