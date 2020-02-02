Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.98

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.46. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 526,078 shares.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -231.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$228.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

