Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE AD traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.50. 469,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,712.

AD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?