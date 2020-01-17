Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.48

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 65608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.32.

AD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $820.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.54.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

About Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

