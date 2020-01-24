Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.48

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 115046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.65. The company has a market cap of $821.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

About Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds