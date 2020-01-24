Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.49. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 135,410 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

The company has a market cap of $816.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

