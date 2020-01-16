AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $846,200.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $43.82 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 70.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained