AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. 394,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

