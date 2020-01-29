AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Outperform at Imperial Capital

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,737,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after buying an additional 314,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

