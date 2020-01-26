Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALK opened at $66.72 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In related news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

