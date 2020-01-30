Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Alaska Air Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

