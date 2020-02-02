Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ALK opened at $64.59 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

