Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Aquino bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,430,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

