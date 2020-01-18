Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Receives Buy Rating from First Equity

Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at First Equity in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ALBA stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday. Alba Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

