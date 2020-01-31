Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 10559033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

