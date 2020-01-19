Alba Minerals (CVE:AA) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Alba Minerals (CVE:AA) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alba Minerals earned a coverage optimism score of -3.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. Alba Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Alba Minerals Company Profile

Alba Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on lithium properties. It holds interests in the Clayton Valley property that comprises 888 placer claims covering an area of 7,178 hectares located in Nevada's Clayton Valley, the United States; the QUIRON II property covering an area of 2,421 hectares situated in Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina; and the Chascha norte property covering an area of 2,843 hectares located in Southeastern part of the Salar de Arizaro in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

