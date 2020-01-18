Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

AIN stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 308.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $440,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albany International by 29.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

