Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 137.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 591,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

