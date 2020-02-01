Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Trading Up 1.2%

Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

