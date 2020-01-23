Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.04), 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.07. The company has a market cap of $88.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

Albion Technology and General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

