Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Insider Ann Berresford Acquires 10,389 Shares

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) insider Ann Berresford bought 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.53 ($10,522.93).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON AAVC opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.04%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

Featured Article: Swap