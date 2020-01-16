Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 352,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. 21,993,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,474. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?