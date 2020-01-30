Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Gabelli cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $711,000.

AA stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating