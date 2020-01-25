Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE AA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

